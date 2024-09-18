Man charged in hit-and-run that left Barnegat, New Jersey woman dead

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man from Atlantic City has been charged for a hit-and-run crash that took a woman's life last week.

Darrell Dean, 61, is charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Angeletta Sheppard of Barnegat, New Jersey.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 on the busy stretch of Route 30 in Galloway Township.

Police say after Dean hit Sheppard, he pulled his vehicle over and then ran off on foot.

Authorities say Dean was located and arrested on Tuesday.