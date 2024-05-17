Coroner rules Slatington man's death a homicide; state police search nearby woods

SLATINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A homicide investigation is underway in the Lehigh Valley.

The coroner says 37-year-old David Hittinger was pronounced dead Wednesday night, but would not reveal the location of where.

State troopers have been seen searching multiple locations throughout the Slatington area, including a home and a portion of the D &L trail and other nearby woods.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday.

The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office is expected to provide more on the case Friday morning.