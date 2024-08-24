First day of school for Philly, VP Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination | Inside Story

Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed newsmaker Dr. Tony Watlington, Sr. - The Philadelphia Superintendent of Schools, ahead of the first day of school starting Monday, August 26.

Dr. Watlington discusses his stance on cell phone bans for students during schools hours, his increased safety plan for certain buildings and the improved attendance and drop-out rates, plus his take on why teachers are hard to find, hire and retain in this era.

Then, Matt and the panel speak all about the Democratic National Convention and Vice President Kamala Harris introducing - or re-introducing - herself to the national audience as she officially accepts the historic nomination as the democratic candidate for President.

They discussed the energy and enthusiasm during the week, President Joe Biden's speech and gratitude from the Chicago DNC crowd, how Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro handled the runner-up status in the veep-stakes against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and how Former President Trump is reacting to this past week's speeches. Get the Inside Story.

Other panelists include:

- Nia Meeks

- Jeff Jubelirer

- Farah Jimenez

- Bob Brady