Mother pleads for answers after teenage son gunned down while boarding SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "I just feel empty some days. We're missing him. A lot."

Renee Taylor is talking about the loss of her son, Dayemen Taylor.

The 17-year-old was gunned down as he boarded a SEPTA bus on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

"When I got that phone call, I felt a stabbing pit in my stomach, and that moment I knew my son was gone," says Taylor.

Police say the suspects opened fire in the middle of the afternoon on March 4th, 2024.

Dayemen was killed, and four others injured, including two women who were sitting on the bus.

His mother says that the Imhotep Charter School student was in his senior year, preparing for his future.

"We're supposed to be setting up preparations for his prom, he would be graduating this year."

Philadelphia Police released video in April of the suspects.

One of them was wearing distinctive clothing, including a hoodie that read: "don't get emotional, it's only broken promises" on the back, and the word "emotional" on the front.

"The individuals that did this, I pray for them. I pray for them, I pray for their souls. I pray for their parents. I don't want anybody sitting in my shoes," says Taylor.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction and arrest in this deadly shooting.

You can remain anonymous.