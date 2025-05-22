Deadly D.C. attack prompts reaction from local Jewish community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The murder of two staff members with the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. has shaken up people across the country, especially members of the local Jewish community.

It's extra concerning for people in the Jewish community, as they're already dealing with an increase in antisemitic incidents.

"The shooting is not just an attack on those two individuals, it's an attack on the entire Jewish community and, in fact, all Americans," said Andrew Goretsky, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League in Philadelphia.

The two staff members, who were a couple about to get engaged, were killed outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

MORE | 2 Israeli Embassy staffers killed in 'act of terror' in Washington, DC

"Make no mistake, they were attacked because they were at a Jewish event," said Goretsky.

Goretsky says the tragedy comes after another record-breaking year of antisemitic incidents nationally and locally.

"In Pennsylvania alone, we had more than a 100% increase in antisemitic assaults from 2023 to 2024," he said.

A graphic provided by the ADL shows antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assaults nationwide went from 3,705 in 2022 to 9,354 in 2024. Looking over the last 10 years, the ADL's numbers show a 893% increase in antisemitic incidents across the country.

The ADL has also seen attacks increase as the Israel-Hamas war continues. Investigators in the D.C. attack say the suspect shouted "Free Palestine."

SEE ALSO | What we know about 2 Israeli Embassy staffers killed in DC shooting

For its part, the Council on American-Islamic relations condemned the attack, saying in a statement to Action News, "Such violence only undermines the pursuit of justice. Peaceful protest, civil disobedience, and political engagement are the only appropriate and acceptable tools to advocate for policy change..."

A number of synagogues already use security. The D.C. attack could make that even more prevalent.

"I have to imagine that any synagogue, any Jewish facility is going to be reviewing their security plans to make sure they're meeting the need for this moment," said Goretsky.

RELATED | Members of the Philadelphia Jewish community react to fatal shooting in Washington, D.C.

It's a moment that Jewish community members fear could put their safety at risk.

"Because it's the hateful rhetoric that goes unchecked that leads to tragedies like this," said Goretsky.

The Anti-Defamation League is trying to combat the increase in antisemitism by focusing on education and safety information. They're also encouraging leaders to hold people accountable for hateful rhetoric before it can turn into violence.