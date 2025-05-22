Members of the Philadelphia Jewish community react to fatal shooting in Washington, D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- News of the fatal shooting in Washington, D.C., had the Jewish community in Philadelphia on high alert Thursday.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were colleagues at the Israeli Embassy and were about to be engaged.

The two were shot and killed outside of the Capital Jewish Museum. The suspected gunman has been charged with first-degree murder.

Brett Goldman lives in Philadelphia and was supposed to be at the same event.

"I've met Sarah a couple times and Yaron in passing, and they were good people," said Goldman, who is a member of the Jewish Community Relations Council. "This really hits home. Seeing this happen and being so close it's kind of jarring."

Dan Tadmor is president and CEO of the Weitzman National Museum of Jewish American History.

He says security is always top of mind.

"This was an event at the Jewish museum, the event was the American Jewish Committee, it was Jews being hunted down for being Jews," he said.

Tadmor is encouraging people to visit the museum to support the Jewish Community.

Rabbi Nathan Kamesar expressed the same sentiment at the Society Hill Synagogue.

"Unfortunately, it's a heartbreaking part of being Jewish - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, we are used to this. So we are part of the Secure Communities Network that lets us know when there are spikes and concerns. We have active relationships with our local police," Kamesar said.

The shooting comes during Jewish American Heritage Month, which is organized here in Philadelphia and honors the history and contributions of Jewish Americans.

"You can show you are not deterred," said Tadmor. "Show where you stand and to show that you stand against hatred and against terrorism, that would be the opportunity."