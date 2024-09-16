DAM Fashions in West Chester is an all-season megastore for fashionistas

DAM Fashions in West Chester is an all-season megastore for fashionistas.

DAM Fashions in West Chester is an all-season megastore for fashionistas.

DAM Fashions in West Chester is an all-season megastore for fashionistas.

DAM Fashions in West Chester is an all-season megastore for fashionistas.

Deborah Ann Mack is the founder and designer behind DAM Fashions.

In August, she opened her first brick-and-mortar for DAM Fashions in Wester Chester.

The shop has one-of-a-kind dresses, coats, skirts and more.

Mack prides herself on her luxury lining for her coats that keep the body warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

She has an accessory line with her custom clothes, including handbags, belts, and hats that can match her coats.

Mack's goal is to continue to make women feel comfortable with her luxury brand and unique designs.

You can visit her new store or purchase her pieces from her website.

DAM Fashions| Instagram |

131 N. Church Street, Unit 201, West Chester, PA 19380