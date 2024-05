Firefighters battling large debris fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are responding to a debris fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

The call came in just before 7 a.m. on Friday after the fire sparked in the 4000 block of Richmond Street.

The blaze is along the Atlantic City Rail Line tracks.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where a large plume of dark smoke could be seen.

There has been no word on what started the fire.