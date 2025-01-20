Delaware Art Museum teams up with Wilmington nonprofit to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Delaware Art Museum teamed up with 'Delaware Urban Greens' to do a food distribution of fresh produce.

The Delaware Art Museum teamed up with 'Delaware Urban Greens' to do a food distribution of fresh produce.

The Delaware Art Museum teamed up with 'Delaware Urban Greens' to do a food distribution of fresh produce.

The Delaware Art Museum teamed up with 'Delaware Urban Greens' to do a food distribution of fresh produce.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wilmington community members braved the snow to honor the holiday.

The Delaware Art Museum teamed up with Delaware Urban Greens to provide a food distribution of fresh produce.

All of this was to keep the trend of giving back alive in their community.

"We have to remember that we have each other no matter what we're going through," said Cultural Programs Coordinator at the Delaware Art Museum, Nadjah Pennington.

"This day specifically is in commemoration of a man so dedicated to not only his community but the country...We are a part of that legacy," she continued.

For more information, check out the video above.

