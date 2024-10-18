Delaware artist's nursery mural for first grandchild goes viral, melting hearts around the world

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A talented, artistic Pop Pop-to-be, his grateful daughter expecting her first child and a stunning nursery mural, hand painted with love: these are the makings of the pure, feel good viral video seen by millions around the world.

At the core, it's about one beautiful, irreplaceable thing: a father's love.

I had a chance to chat with the local family behind the TikTok video.

"Seventeen million people," squeals Makenzie Walters, who now lives in Orange County, California. "I can't even imagine 17 million people seeing this. It's just very surreal."

When Makenzie Walters found out she was having a baby girl, her father, Mark Hendron, a retired grade school art teacher flew across the country from Delaware to California.

"Someone had commented that he's Philadelphia's Pop Pop on Tiktok," Makenzie says. "I thought that was so cute, because it's so true. It's so true."

From start to finish, the actual painting took about 130 hours, not including travel time and the flights across the country.

"I'm very, very excited about our new grandbaby and I would do it 1,000 times for her," he says.

The mural's design is part of the baby's story.

"My husband and I met at Firefly Music Festival in Delaware and the area where the festival happens is known as the Woodlands," Makenzie explains. "We thought it'd be really cool to have a woodland themed nursery, just so we could pay homage to where we met. There are also hot air balloons always involved at the festival."

Look closely at the mural and there's a nod to their little girl's name.

"There's a field of daisies and her name is Daisy," Makenzie says.

While Makenzie and Mark were surprised that it went viral, based on the comments - they say they can see why.

"I think it's just the unconditional love from parents that really captures people's attention," Makenzie says.

"You know, just to see how wonderful a father/daughter relationship can be," Mark adds.

Pop Pop's artwork is also now gaining global recognition.

"It is such a beautiful piece of art," Makenzie says. "This is the most amount of people that have ever seen any of your artwork," she tells dad during our Zoom call. "I'm just so happy it's getting the appreciation and love that your art has always deserved."

He responds: "You're a sweetheart."

Mark has already been commissioned for a number of projects, thanks to his daughter's videos. But there is one little problem. Makenzie says they're renting the house and eventually, they will have to move!

So, Pop Pop made them a deal.

He will paint a new mural if they move back to the East Coast, with the hopes that they eventually come home to Delaware. He says he's also saving the image to use as art or wallpaper in the future.