Delaware County designer's 'Boatkin' bag dubbed 'viral bag of the summer'

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- There's a new bag taking the internet by storm.

A Delaware County woman's creation has fashionistas everywhere buzzing with excitement.

She has married two iconic brands to make her signature "Boatkin" bag.

She upcycles L.L. Bean's classic Boat and Tote, turning it into the same shape as the famed Hermes Birkin bag that sells for tens of thousands of dollars.

The "Boatkin" is the brainchild of Jen Risk, the founder of Hathaway Hutton, a business she's been operating out of her house in Wayne, Pennsylvania, since 2017.

"It's like the 'It' bag for people that don't really like it bags. It's cheeky, it's a little snarky, but it's still really useful and functional," said Risk.

She goes to great lengths to give new life to every part of the old canvas totes.

The bag is getting the attention of celebrities and recently landed her a feature in the New York Times. It was also highlighted on GMA as the "viral bag of summer 2025."

Risk has already sold 700 of them and, right now, there is a six-month waiting list.

Each bag takes an average of 10 hours to make and costs $1,580.

"I clean them, and I take them apart, and then I cut them, and put them back together, and put on the hardware and the whole thing is really a labor of love," Risk said.

For more information on the Boatkin, visit Risk's website.

