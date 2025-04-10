Delco family preparing for magical trip to Disney thanks to Make-A-Wish

BROOMALL, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Delaware County family is preparing for the trip of a lifetime to Disney World thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In the Petitti's kitchen, a calendar is marked with Mickey ears. The family of four is heading from Broomall to Orlando next week for a chance to experience the most magical place on Earth.

"We're all really, really excited," Mike Petitti told Action News on Wednesday afternoon.

This trip is a dream come true for the Petitti sisters -- 4-year-old Marley and 7-year-old Grace.

When she was about 18 months old, Grace's parents, Mike and Kirstin, noticed she wasn't hitting her milestones. They say she underwent genetic testing at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"We went in and sat in the waiting room, and they came in and told us that Grace has Rett syndrome, and we had never heard of Rett syndrome before," Mike said.

Rett syndrome is a rare neurological disorder caused by genetic mutations that disrupt brain development. The Petittis were told Grace would never walk or talk. It was news that forever changed their world.

"It just changes your entire perspective on what's important in life. How you view the world. How you view everything. What really matters," said Kirstin.

While Grace can't talk, her parents said she expresses herself with her smile. That big smile will be on full display at Disney World. The family's trip is being entirely paid for and organized by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"Grace loves watching her Disney movies, Moana, etc. She brightens up when the songs come on, the princesses and whatnot, so we knew Disney was her wish," said Mike.

The Petittis said the trip has been outfitted with accommodations catered to people with disabilities, giving them an opportunity to relax.

For Mike and Kirstin, their wish is that one day there will be a cure for Rett syndrome. They have spent the past five years dedicating themselves to the cause -- hopeful there is another wish in store for Grace.

"It is not out of the realm of possibility that in Grace's lifetime, with support and continued research that there could be a cure," Mike said.

The Petittis will be part of an event called "Reverse Rett Philadelphia" on Saturday, April 26. All proceeds from that day will be used to expedite research on the syndrome. For more information on the event, head to their website.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.