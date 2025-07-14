Delco girl hurt in scooter accident released from hospital

FOLSOM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Delaware County girl who was critically injured in an accident last month is home from the hospital.

Eleven-year-old Bella Jones was welcomed home with a police escort and parade down Morton Avenue in Folsom.

Ridley students, parents, teachers, and the community lined the road wearing pink shirts and holding signs that said things like "Bella Strong."

"The more people that are out here, the more she's going to feel like, 'Oh wow, these people are actually caring for me,'" said Addison Ward.

The accident happened last month in Aston. Jones and her best friend, 12-year-old Abigail Gillon, were riding an electric scooter together on Lehr Boulevard near Concord Road. The girls fell and were hit by a car.

MORE | 12-year-old girl dies from injuries in scooter accident; best friend critically hurt

"I'm amazed about the amount of support coming around here. It's just surreal, really. You don't think it's going to happen to anyone you know," said Aimee McConnell.

Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Abby didn't survive. Bella was critically hurt and spent the last month fighting to recover.

"She's doing well. She has a long road ahead of her," said Denise Ranson, Bella's grandma.

Both girls were students at Ridley Middle School. They were on the swim team together and were described by loved ones as energetic and joyful.

Bella's friends say they've done whatever they can to help her.

"It swells my heart, it swells my heart, and my granddaughter. I know she's gotta be touched by it," said Ranson.

Once the community learned about her release from the hospital, they organized this parade.

The girls' classmates say this tragedy has changed them in more ways than one.

"All these people that normally wouldn't wear helmets on their scooters and bikes are starting to come together for the community and wear all this stuff for them," said Chloe Carroll.

The community has come together in other ways, too, collecting money for the families of both girls. A GoFundMe for Bella has raised more than $65,000.