Delaware County officials sound alarm about proposed SEPTA cuts

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- SEPTA's proposed budget cuts could have a devastating effect on Delaware County, according to officials who rallied in Chester for state funding.

"When we fight, we win," said State Senator Tim Kearny, who represents the 26th District. "These cuts would be catastrophic and cannot come to pass."

Leaders rallied for state funding and to explain the impact of SEPTA's proposed service cuts, which includes the Wilmington/Newark line that runs through Chester.

The cuts would lead to "The elimination of 50 bus routes, the elimination of five regional rail lines, including this one," said Kearny.

SEPTA says it has a $213 million budget deficit and if the state can't help make up the difference, it will institute a 45% service cut, 21.5% fare increase and stop all trains, trolleys, and subways after 9 p.m.

"This cut would impact their ability to work, especially those who work 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. or 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.," said Rep Carol Kazeem, of the 159th District.

The city says half of its residents use SEPTA and these cuts would bring Chester screeching to a halt.

"SEPTA is the lifeblood of this region and it's so important to so many people to get to work, to get their doctor, to get to entertainment, to see their families. We just can't sustain these kinds of cuts," said Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon

If the funding isn't passed in the state budget this summer, the service cuts will start in August.