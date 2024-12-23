Delaware County non-profit surprises family in need with thousands of dollars

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Delaware County non-profit is spreading joy by helping several families this holiday season, surprising one of them with thousands of dollars to help with difficult times.

A U-Haul truck, wrapped like a present, is making its rounds in Delaware County.

The first stop was at the Hampton Inn, and they came bearing gifts topped off with a big surprise for a family of six.

The Keeney family has been hit with difficult times this year, but a moment with Santa was just what the kids needed right before Christmas.

The family has been through a lot. Shaun Keeney is on a long road to recovery after he was electrocuted on the job in August and suffered burns over most of his body. His wife Lauren gave birth to their 4th child later that month.

Brittany Scharr, founder of Be the Joy Foundation stepped in and raised thousands of dollars for the family, but then a sewer line broke and flooded their entire home forcing them to live in a hotel through the holidays.

Scharr came through again with help from the community to donate gift cards, a family trip and more financial assistance.

"Hearing about the sewer line implosion, the community came together again and we raised $17,000 for you to cover the outside of the sewer line and whatever other expenses you guys need help with," Scharr said.

Scharr has been helping families since 2020 and then started Be the Joy Foundation the next year.

She's spending 12 days again this holiday season gifting families in the local community.

"It means the world to me," Scharr said. "A lot of the community expressed sincere gratitude for forming something that they could all be a part of and have a chance to give back and have the family back on their feet."

"It makes you want to cry. I'm going to cry. It's beautiful. We need it," said Lauren Keeney.

The Keeney family says the help has come at the perfect time.

"Merry Christmas. Thank you so much for your love and your support and your prayers, and just being a joy," said Shaun Keeney.

Scharr and others with Be the Joy Foundation are filling the U-Haul with more gifts and will drop off presents to several families and dozens of kids in Delaware County for Christmas.

All of it was donated by generous members of the community.