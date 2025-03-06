Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital may close in March, Delaware County officials say

A temporary solution is in place to keep Delaware County's largest health system operating for the next 30 days.

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials says Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. will be closing both Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park in March.

Officials said Prospect made that announcement in court.

The exact date of the closures remains fluid as the company continues through bankruptcy proceedings.

Last month, a federal judge in Texas signed an agreement as a temporary solution to keep Delaware County's largest health system operating for the next 30 days. It was done with the hope that the health system and the state would have more time to form a long-term plan.

However, officials from Prospect informed a bankruptcy court on Thursday that there is only enough money to keep the hospitals open through March 14, according to the Delaware County City Council.

"It is infuriating to hear that Prospect has failed to keep their promises yet again to the residents of Delaware County, now that they're done lining their own pockets at the expense of our communities," said Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor. "Our county government has spent months hard at work to prepare for the possibility that these hospitals would be closed. We remain committed to an orderly, calm, and comprehensive process to helping ensure patients are transferred to other facilities that can provide the care they need."

"The closure of Taylor Hospital and Crozer-Chester Medical Center wasn't inevitable, it is the direct result of greed and incompetence from Prospect's corrupt ownership group," said County Council Vice Chair Richard Womack. "As officials accountable to our neighbors and their needs, we worked hard to create an excellent Health Department that is building public health infrastructure to serve the community and supporting residents navigating these changes."

Delaware County government recently created a dedicated webpage, accessible at DelcoPA.Gov/Prospect, to keep residents up to date on the status of Prospect-owned hospitals, Prospect's bankruptcy, and additional resources available to residents. Residents are also encouraged to use the Delaware County Health Department Wellness Line at (484)-276-2100.

