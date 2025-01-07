Del Gov. John Carney to resign, begin transition to mayor of Wilmington

Gov. Carney will resign on Tuesday at noon to begin the transition to his next post as mayor of Wilmington, Delaware

Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long will be sworn in as Delaware's 75th governor as John Carney begins transition as mayor of Wilmington.

Delaware will be getting a temporary governor, as current Governor John Carney is set to resign before the official end of his term.

Carney will resign on Tuesday at noon to begin the transition to his next post as mayor of Wilmington, Delaware.

That means Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, who is next in line, will be sworn in as Delaware's 75th governor.

Hall-Long will serve the remaining two weeks of Carney's term.

The position will then be taken up by Governor-elect Matt Meyer, who defeated Hall-Long in Delaware's primary election.

