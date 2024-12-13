Delaware's Next Governor Matt Meyer (D) on Inside Story 12/15/24

On Sunday's Inside Story, Host Matt O'Donnell interviews Newsmaker Matt Meyer (D), the former New Castle County Executive who is now the Delaware Governor- Elect.

Not the Democratic Party's endorsed candidate, Meyer ran on a platform to serve the most vulnerable, having effectively worked on transforming the county's homelessness issue with more housing and developing a successful computer programming initiative for students to bridge the digital divide for underserved communities. He talks about his upcoming work to keep The Diamond State thriving with business revenue, strengthening collaboration with the incoming Trump administration, and keeping all Delawareans safe.

NEXT: what's up with all of these drone sightings in New Jersey and Southeast Pennsylvania.? Then, the panel discusses Pa. Governor Shapiro's comments about the online praise for the alleged shooter of the Healthcare Insurance Company CEO.

Plus: the list of challengers for Shapiro's next election in 2026 is already growing. Who's thinking of running against this popular Governor? Get the Inside Story .. with David Dix, Alison Young, Liz Preate Havey and Bob Brady.