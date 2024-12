Gunshot victim flags down school bus for help in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A gunshot victim jumped on a school bus full of students on Tuesday while trying to seek help in New Castle, Delaware.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Old Forge Road, near Appleby Road.

The bus driver called 911 to report the incident.

Police say the victim is hospitalized at Christiana Hospital. There was no word on his condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.