Delaware man charged for allegedly stealing over $100K from union for emergency workers

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Wilmington man is accused of stealing $126,000 from the union that represents New Castle County's emergency workers.

Matthew Adams, 31, is charged with theft and fraud.

Adams is a former employee and board member of AFSCME Local 3911, according to police.

Investigators say he stole the money by forging signatures on checks for roughly three years.

Adams was captured by the U.S. Marshalls in the Virgin Islands and is awaiting extradition to Delaware.