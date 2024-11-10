Delaware paraeducator and her student teach each other about strength

This Delaware paraeducator and her student have taught each other both about strength and perseverance.

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Barbara Pierce is a Delaware paraeducator who has been working with Manny Benson since he was in the 4th grade.

Despite his physical disability and tragedies in his life, he has recently graduated high school and is learning workforce techniques.

His strength has taught his teacher just as much as she taught him.

Together, they continue their educational journey at the S.I.T.E. Program within the Brandywine School District.

