Delaware senior becomes viral TikTok sensation

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WPVI) -- There's a new fashion influencer getting a lot of looks and likes on social media.

He's not in his 20s or 30s. This fashionista from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has become a viral sensation at the grand old age of 78.

Lawrence Lasher Pennington, who goes by Larry, has become a TikTok sensation after posting videos of his dapper fashions.

Pennington is very proud of the fact that he found many, if not most, of the items in thrift stores.

First, he had to figure out how to use TikTok, but now Pennington is off and running with some posts getting over three million views.

"People are so nice, and I try to answer all the questions. And I've learned to speed-read looking for questions because the one with 3 million views. Well, there were, the last time I looked, there were 8,000 responses. I'm amazed that people...who are those three million people? It's just it's fantastic. It's my 15 minutes of fame, and I'm going to enjoy it,' Pennington told Action News.

He's only been at it a month, but his following grows by the day.

He was even interviewed this week by the New York Times Style section.