Delaware State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Middletown, Delaware

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- An officer-involved shooting led to a large police response in Middletown, Delaware late Friday night.

It closed southbound Route 13 near Fieldsboro Road for hours. The incident started around 9:30 p.m.

In an overnight update, Delaware State Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Action Cam on scene captured a white vehicle off to the side of the road in a grassy area, with its back doors open.

Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public, but urged everyone to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

Authorities have not yet said what led up to the shooting.