Delaware woman is turning vacant homes into affordable housing

Charly Bass-Davis found the blueprint for transforming abandoned and damaged buildings into affordable housing in Wilmington.

Charly Bass-Davis found the blueprint for transforming abandoned and damaged buildings into affordable housing in Wilmington.

Charly Bass-Davis found the blueprint for transforming abandoned and damaged buildings into affordable housing in Wilmington.

Charly Bass-Davis found the blueprint for transforming abandoned and damaged buildings into affordable housing in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Charly Bass-Davis was a laborer and restaurateur before taking on her latest ambition: becoming a housing developer. Now, she is on a mission to make the act of owning a home more affordable in her city.

She started with the Jumpstart Wilmington program, which reinforces nine steps towards successful real estate development and also aids in the property acquisition process. Now, she is the CEO of her own company, Steel Development.

Bass-Davis is also aided by local contractors and funds from the The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program.

When all these moving parts come together, the goal is for people in a middle-to-low income bracket to be able to access these luxurious homes at an affordable price.

RELATED: Philadelphia woman with dyslexia becomes inspiring author and professor