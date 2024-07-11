WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia woman with dyslexia becomes inspiring author and professor

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, July 11, 2024 9:03PM
Tracy Johnson Rockmore founded 'Vessels of Hope' to help others with dyslexia 'Flip the Script' on their learning differences.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Like many others, Tracy Johnson Rockmore struggled with dyslexia before she even knew she had it.

After discovering the proper resources to help unlock her learning potential, she became inspired to help others.

She created 'Vessels of Hope,' an organization that offers educational awareness, dyslexia support, and helps connect individuals in underserved communities with the proper resources they need.

Johnson Rockmore is the author of 'Journey of Hope' and 'Flip the Script' and is also a professor at Harcum College.

To learn more about Vessels of Hope, visit their website.

