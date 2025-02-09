Delco collectibles store holds Eagles pep rally featuring former players

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eagles fans in Delaware County got pumped up for the Super Bowl with a pep rally Saturday, where they sang the team's fight song, bought collectible items, and even got the chance to meet some former players.

Fans lined up at Carl's Cards and Collectibles in Havertown for the event which featured former players Fred Barnett and Kevin Reilly.

Outside, crowds sang Fly Eagles Fly with the Woodland String Band.

The store held the pep rally to give fans a chance to get together ahead of the big game.

"We just have a great family-base of people that really come here and support the store and then it's even better when stuff like this happens and everybody meshes together," said Lauren Pignetti, the marketing director for the store.

Barnett and Reilly signed autographs and took pictures with fans who also could participate in a raffle. It was all for a good cause too.

"We have raffle prizes, we even have a Jason Kelce signed mini helmet. people love that one," said Pignetti.

All proceeds from the event are going to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Eagles faithful say the energy of the city and beyond when the team is winning is unmatched.

"We need something to bring the community together and this is it. It doesn't matter, you walk into the bank, you walk into the supermarket, go birds. It's a universal language," said Alexandra Scipione.

Fans believe this team will bring home a championship ring.

"E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES. GO BIRDS. WOOH," cheered superfan Shaun Young.