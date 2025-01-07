DelDOT crews hard at work keeping roads passable after snowstorm

CLAYMONT, Del. (WPVI) -- Cleanup is underway throughout the state of Delaware after Monday's winter storm.

Crews are clearing the snow-covered sidewalks and continuing to treat the roads as the temps drop overnight.

It's been an all-hands-on-deck at the Delaware Department of Transportation after parts of the state saw 12 inches of snow.

Roughly 300 plows are helping to keep the roads safe to drive.

"Anything that melted today is certainly going to be a concern, and that's why we will be out salting really through the nighttime hours," said DelDOT Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod.

In the northern part of the state, they say police reported about two dozen crashes, which were attributed to the weather.

"Really, that's just attributed to speed. I think there was a general sense that this isn't an impactful storm for the northern part of Delaware, however, it still created slippery conditions," said McLeod.

Those slippery conditions are causing some concerns for drivers we caught up with.

"When I was coming, I was sure to drive slowly. My speed was under 30," said Mariam Diaby of New Castle.

"I did notice some slush, and I was worried about that with the temperatures forecasted for tonight and the next few days freezing over," added Brian Klous of Wilmington.

A drive around Wilmington Monday night showed roads that are either clear or coated.

"Most of the backroads are not as clear as the main roads," said Wali Shabazz of New Castle, who biked to his job in the snow.