Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in the Philadelphia region during Monday's storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first winter storm of 2025 arrived early Monday morning, bringing a significant amount of accumulating snow to the Philadelphia region.
The bulk of the storm moved south of the city, meaning areas in South Jersey and Delaware were hardest hit.
Action News was in the First State, where more than 6 inches had fallen by late morning.
Meanwhile, plows were on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, which also had about six inches of snow with more to come.
Here are the latest snowfall reports from the National Weather Service:
12:30 pm
Richland, NJ: 3 inches
12:30 pm
North Wales, PA: 1.9 inches
12:27 pm
Whitehouse Station, NJ: 0.8 inches
12:20 pm
Chelsea, PA: 1 inches
12:19 pm
Bridgeville, DE: 10 inches
12:10 pm
Georgetown, DE: 9.5 inches
12:05 pm
Hatboro, PA: 1.5 inches
12:00 pm
Lewes, DE: 9 inches
12:00 pm
Morton, PA: 1.4 inches
11:33 am:
Woodside, DE: 6 inches
11:19 am
Houston, DE: 7 inches
11:10 am
Dover, DE: 5.6 inches
11:00 am
Milford, DE: 6 inches
11:00 am
Cape May, NJ: 5 inches
11:00 am
Swarthmore, PA: 1.2 inches
11:00 am
Barnegat, NJ: 0.9 inches
10:57 am
Bethel, DE: 8.3 inches
10:56 am
Margate City, NJ: 5.5 inches
10:55 am
Dover Air Force Base, DE: 5 inches
10:47 am
Atlantic City, NJ: 5.5 inches
10:45 am
Easttown Twp, PA: 2 inches
10:38 am
Ocean City, NJ: 7.4 inches
10:21 am
Ventnor City, NJ: 7 inches
For more on the current conditions and the latest forecast from AccuWeather, visit 6abc.com/Weather.