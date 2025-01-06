Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in the Philadelphia region during Monday's storm

A winter storm blanked the Philadelphia region with snow on Monday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first winter storm of 2025 arrived early Monday morning, bringing a significant amount of accumulating snow to the Philadelphia region.

The bulk of the storm moved south of the city, meaning areas in South Jersey and Delaware were hardest hit.

Snow covered roads in less than two hours on Monday, with Delaware expected to get the most of it in the tri-state area.

Action News was in the First State, where more than 6 inches had fallen by late morning.

Meanwhile, plows were on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, which also had about six inches of snow with more to come.

Snow was piling up at the Jersey Shore on Monday as a winter storm hit our area.

Here are the latest snowfall reports from the National Weather Service:

12:30 pm

Richland, NJ: 3 inches

12:30 pm

North Wales, PA: 1.9 inches

12:27 pm

Whitehouse Station, NJ: 0.8 inches

12:20 pm

Chelsea, PA: 1 inches

12:19 pm

Bridgeville, DE: 10 inches

12:10 pm

Georgetown, DE: 9.5 inches

12:05 pm

Hatboro, PA: 1.5 inches

12:00 pm

Lewes, DE: 9 inches

12:00 pm

Morton, PA: 1.4 inches

11:33 am:

Woodside, DE: 6 inches

11:19 am

Houston, DE: 7 inches

11:10 am

Dover, DE: 5.6 inches

11:00 am

Milford, DE: 6 inches

11:00 am

Cape May, NJ: 5 inches

11:00 am

Swarthmore, PA: 1.2 inches

11:00 am

Barnegat, NJ: 0.9 inches

10:57 am

Bethel, DE: 8.3 inches

10:56 am

Margate City, NJ: 5.5 inches

10:55 am

Dover Air Force Base, DE: 5 inches

10:47 am

Atlantic City, NJ: 5.5 inches

10:45 am

Easttown Twp, PA: 2 inches

10:38 am

Ocean City, NJ: 7.4 inches

10:21 am

Ventnor City, NJ: 7 inches

