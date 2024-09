Demolition underway after massive warehouse fire in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Demolition is underway at the scene of the four-alarm warehouse fire that raged in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Friday morning.

The intense flames gutted two commercial buildings on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue.

Firefighters battled a massive blaze Friday morning after a four-story building went up in flames in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

At least eight properties remain inaccessible.

The Red Cross has opened a temporary shelter for those residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.