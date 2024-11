Destination chocolate at bean to bar maker Moka Origins

Pay a visit to the newly updated Moka Origins chocolate and coffee factory to find out about their public tours and sweet experiences.

Destination chocolate at bean to bar maker Moka Origins Pay a visit to the newly updated Moka Origins chocolate and coffee factory to find out about their public tours and sweet experiences.

Destination chocolate at bean to bar maker Moka Origins Pay a visit to the newly updated Moka Origins chocolate and coffee factory to find out about their public tours and sweet experiences.

Destination chocolate at bean to bar maker Moka Origins Pay a visit to the newly updated Moka Origins chocolate and coffee factory to find out about their public tours and sweet experiences.

HONESDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pay a visit to the newly updated Moka Origins chocolate and coffee factory to find out about their public tours and sweet experiences.

The space specializes in chocolate and coffee roasting on site at the Honesdale shop.

The business operates with purpose, paying a premium for the beans to support the cacao and coffee farmers struggling with poverty.

Moka Origins | Facebook | Instagram

952 Bethany Turnpike, Honesdale, PA 18431

Pocono Television Network | Facebook | Instagram/