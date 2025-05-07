Possible plea deal reached with Ovidio Guzmán López, son of 'El Chapo'

A new plea hearing is set for El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzmán López, who officials say was considered the Sinaloa drug cartel's fentanyl division leader

A new plea hearing is set for El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzmán López, who officials say was considered the Sinaloa drug cartel's fentanyl division leader

A new plea hearing is set for El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzmán López, who officials say was considered the Sinaloa drug cartel's fentanyl division leader

A new plea hearing is set for El Chapo's son, Ovidio Guzmán López, who officials say was considered the Sinaloa drug cartel's fentanyl division leader

CHICAGO -- There is a possible plea deal for a son of notorious drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Ovidio Guzmán López faces drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

He pleaded not guilty.

But a new plea hearing has been set for July in Chicago.

SEE ALSO | El Chapo sons confirm worst kept cartel secret: there's a plea deal in the works

Officials say Guzmán López was considered the leader of the fentanyl division for Mexico's Sinaloa cartel.

His brother, Joaquín Guzmán López, also faces charges.

READ MORE | Drug cartel cases in Chicago play disturbing role in surge of Mexico murders