Detective with Cumberland Co. Prosecutor's Office killed in Bridgeton home invasion

Chopper 6 was overhead a house in Bridgeton, where police say a detective with the Cumberland Co. Prosecutor's Office was fatally shot

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey authorities are investigating after a detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was killed during a home invasion.

Bridgeton police were called to the 600 block of Buckshutem Road around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a report of several suspects allegedly kicking in a front door at the residence.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 51-year-old Monica Mosley, shot.

Mosley, who is a sergeant with the Cumberland County Prosecutors Office, died from her injuries at the scene, according to Bridgeton Chief of Police Michael Gaimari.

Through their investigation, officers were eventually led to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where one of the alleged suspects was ultimately detained for questioning after being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police have not identified the suspect or released any other information at this time.

Chief Gaimari said he has known Mosley for most of her career, and expressed condolences to her immediate and extended family members and to the staff at the prosecutor's office.

"All of law enforcement feels the loss deeply, but our hearts go out to her family and friends including those that worked with her daily," the chief said. "It's truly devastating!"

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, officials said.

The investigation is being jointly conducted by the State Police Major Crime Bureau, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Bridgeton Police Dept. Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609)-465-1135 or the Bridgeton Police Department.

