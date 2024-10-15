WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Discover the lives of early German settlers at Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 9:30PM
Discover the lives of early German settlers at Schwenkfelder Library
At Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center, Pennsylvania's early German heritage comes to life through pristinely-preserved relics.

PENNSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Visitors can catch a glimpse of life as an early German settler of Eastern Pennsylvania when they visit Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center.

Galleries depict their lifestyles at home and at work through relics such as farm tools, chests, and more.

Attached to the building is a 19th-century dairy barn that was recently preserved and moved on-site for guided tours.

Guests can also discover written history within the extensive research library.

To learn more about Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center and their hours of operation, visit their website.

RELATED: Explore the gothic, medieval-style Fonthill Castle in the heart of Bucks County

It looks like it's from the Middle Ages. But Fonthill Castle was built just over 100 years ago as the home of an eclectic archaeologist from Doylestown.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW