Explore the gothic, medieval-style Fonthill Castle in the heart of Bucks County

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 6:36PM
It looks like it's from the Middle Ages. But Fonthill Castle was built just over 100 years ago as the home of an eclectic archaeologist from Doylestown.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Henry Chapman Mercer of Doylestown was one of a kind. And his life's work of crafting tiles and collecting artifacts can still be explored a century later.

In the early 1900s, he sought out to create a medieval-style castle that would serve as his home. It became known as Fonthill Castle.

"Mercer actually wanted it to be a museum from the very beginning," said Thomas Schmitz, Manager of Community Services. "He installs things like 4,000 year-old Babylonian clay tablets right here in his dining room."

The home is outfitted with early 20th-century amenities despite adopting the style of a castle from the Middle Ages. With its cozy atmosphere, personal touches, and intricately-crafted tile work, staff and guests at Fonthill Castle are made to feel like Mercer is still alive today.

"It's crazy, I mean, in the bedroom, sort of thinking about, imagining if you were waking up to all of the tiles, like, it would be a very, very cool experience," said Nicole Cook, who visited during a family reunion.

Fonthill Castle and its partner, the Mercer Museum, are open on Tuesdays through Sundays for tours. To learn more, visit their website.

