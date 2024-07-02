The Dish: Authentic Greek tzatziki from Almyra in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this edition of "The Dish," if you love Greek food: this one is for you!

I recently returned home from Greece and was inspired to make one of their signature sauces: tzatziki.

I visited the family-owned Almyra Restaurant in Center City, where we whipped up the iconic, tangy, garlicky cucumber dip in mere minutes.

Owner Anna Pashalis took me into the kitchen to share the family recipe.

"These recipes are passed down from generations," Pashalis says. "We grew up with these flavors."

The Pashalis family has been a staple in Philly's Greek cuisine scene for close to two decades.

There's the long standing Estia on Locust Street, and Almyra opened last December.

Tzatziki is served with just about everything!

"Tzatziki is found everywhere, whether it's BBQs where you want to dip your lamb chops, your steak or your french fries, it's always on the table. It's so fresh. It just gives it that oomph with everything you have," Pashalis explains.

The recipe starts with one large English cucumber, cubed.

Then, a few ingredients go into the blender: a half cup of olive oil, a quarter cup of white wine vinegar and 4 garlic cloves. Give that a nice blend and the pour it over a pound (16 oz.) of Greek yogurt.

Now, mix in the diced cucumber. Zest a whole lemon into the bowl to add a kick.

Mix in a handful of dill, a handful of chopped mint and salt and pepper to taste.

You can serve and eat it right away or chill for later. It's that easy!

Bringing Greek food and culture to Philly

Pashalis was born in Greece and came to Pennsylvania as a child.

"We basically want to show everyone what Greece is about," says Pashalis. "In Greece, when you go to somebody's house, it's all about hospitality. Food is culture. We really wanted to show people what Greece is truly about, and bring all the authentic flavors to Philly."

They opened the first Estia 18 years ago.

"Estia is kind of like home," she says. "That's what it means. Home. It's more of your traditional, grandma's cooking. It's very authentic Greek food."

Almyra means "sea breeze" in Greek.

"If you go down to the beach and the coastal restaurants, they're very modern in Mykonos and Santorini," she says. "That's what we wanted to do here."

Almyra has that beach club vibe. The decor is flown in from Greece and a DJ spins tunes on the weekend.

They serve classic Greek food, like spanikopita - a traditional spinach pie.

"I grew up with my grandma making this, my mom making this," she says. "It was always on the table."

But at Almyra, it gets a modern twist.

"We make it in little wonton wrappers, instead of the classic Phyllo dough," she says.

Later this year, the family is adding to their restaurant collection, with a new spot down south.

"Estia is expanding to Naples, Florida," she says. "We're hoping for November open. We're excited."

ALMYRA'S TZATZIKI RECIPE:

Ingredients:

- 1 English cucumber, cubed

- 1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil

- 1/4 cup of distilled white vinegar

- kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

- 4 cloves of garlic

- 1 lb. (16 oz.) of plain Greek yogurt

- chopped fresh dill and mint, a handful each

- one whole lemon, zested

Directions:

1. In a blender, blend the extra virgin olive oil, white vinegar and garlic cloves.

2. Pour this mixture over the Greek yogurt.

3. In the bowl add the chopped cucumber, lemon zest, dill, mint, salt and pepper.

4. Mix and serve or chill!