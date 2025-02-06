The Dish: How to make nachos, the ultimate gameday food to impress fans at any party

ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) -- In this edition of The Dish, we're getting you game day ready!

If you're hosting or entertaining for the Super Bowl, or going to any party, we've got the ultimate gameday snack for you!

We're making one of the favorites at Backstage Café at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City: the ultimate loaded nachos.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Backstage Café at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will host a game-watching and eating extravaganza.

They make their nachos in-house, from scratch, but you can use any bag of your favorite chips for the base.

For the cheese, they shred a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. You can also buy the bag.

Just sprinkle on as much as you like.

Jeff Braun, the Director of Culinary Operations at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, says more is more.

Next, just pop in them in the broiler so the cheese gets nice and melty.

It's a quick pop in there.

"I suggest you stand there and watch it," Braun says. "Otherwise, you're looking at burned chips and they will be all crusty."

He says it should only take maybe 30 seconds in the broiler.

Braun also offered this pro tip.

"I would suggestplacinge a piece of wax paper on the tray before you put the chips and cheese on there. Less scrubbing. Less work," he suggested.

After you pull them out of the oven, build the nachos.

Hard Rock adds stewed black beans on top of the hot cheese.

But Braun says you can customize each tray depending on what people like.

"You could have a few trays and be building these all day," he says. "If someone doesn't want beans, leave them off one tray."

Next, add the cold stuff.

First, they spoon on their homemade pico de Gallo, which is a mixture of tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice and salt.

You can also buy some in a container at the supermarket.

Then, toss on some sliced jalapenos. They pickle theirs.

After that, you'll want to dress it up with diced scallions.

And finally, instead of spooning on the sour cream, try a squirt bottle.

Although, at Hard Rock, they get a little fancy, and make a cilantro and lime crema.

Just puree sour cream with cilantro and lime juice, and put that in a squirt bottle.

If you want to add a little twist, you can also build this whole thing with tater tots as the base as a fun riff on nachos.

Braun jokingly calls them "tachos."

Just bake the tater tots separately and follow the same steps as the nachos!