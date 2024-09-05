The Dish: Linguine Pescatore at Exit 13 Gastrobar in Bryn Mawr

In today's "The Dish," we're making something that's perfect for the changing seasons: linguine pescatore.

From your favorite seafood, to the comfort of a good bowl of pasta, I head to Exit 13 Gastrobar in Bryn Mawr to whip up this Italian classic.

It requires just a few simple ingredients and you can have this on your table tonight in ten minutes OR LESS.

"Seafood lovers love linguine pescatore," says owner Luciano Di Felice. "It has five different kinds of seafood: clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops and calamari."

It's one of their best sellers.

Almost everything on the menu is made here.

"There aren't too many gastrobars in Pennsylvania," he said. "The meaning of 'gastro' is that you're usually making a lot of your items in house."

For Luciano and his sister Solidea, this place is deeply personal.

"We really grew up in this business," Solidea says. "We literally grew up in this building."

"We lived here more than our house," Luciano adds. "We slept here. Our pizza boxes were our desks. This is where we slept, ate and did our homework."

That's when the restaurant was called Garrett Hill Pizza.

Their parents opened it in 1981, when they moved here from Italy with a dream.

The immigrants from Abruzzo, Italy had a vision.

"We started off as a market and then started selling pizzas," Luciano says. "We slowly progressed and started adding seats."

Fast forward 40 years, and it's still in the family.

A few years ago, Luciano kicked off a massive reconstruction and renovation project. He gave the family dream a new look, an expanded menu and a new name: Exit 13 Gastrobar.

"We're at exit 13 off the Blue Route, which is right down the street," he says.

There's a full bar with craft cocktails, and a bottle shop in the front.

There are Italian touches everywhere, like Vespa scooters at every turn.

You will also find Italian classics on the menu, like the cacio e pepe arancini and a pizza that's popular in the homeland.

"You don't see it a lot around here," Luciano explains, "But it's mortadella, burrata, pistachios, arugula and cherry tomatoes."

The gnocchi is homemade and it's a family recipe.

"This is how our mom used to make it when we were little," Solidea explains.

Above all, they're preserving this slice of family history in memory of their late father Antonio.

"I think the thing that he passed on to us, and my mom too, is the ethics of hard work and what it takes to make things happen," Soldiea says.

Today we are making their linguine pescatore. It's fresh, easy and quick.

"It takes maybe five minutes," Luciano says.

First, sautee garlic in olive oil, and start adding the seafood.

"The first things you want to cook are the items that take the longest," he says, "which are the shrimp, mussels and clams."

Add a little salt and pepper, and cover it, to create steam.

"You want the clams open, and you want the mussels open," he says.

Now, add some white wine and simmer for about 2 or 3 minutes.

The shellfish tells you when its done.

If the mussels and clams do not open, do not eat them.

Toss them in the garbage. They are bad.

Now, add some cherry tomatoes, a little bit of parsley and squeeze in some lemon.

Ass a touch more olive oil and then toss in the scallops and some calamari.

Give that about a minute and then, add in the pre-cooked pasta, and a splash of pasta water to thicken the sauce.

A little more parsley to garnish and mangia!

Ingredients

-8 oz. linguine pasta

-2 garlic cloves, minced

-1/2 cup white wine

-1/4 cup olive oil

-Cherry tomatoes

-Lemon, to squeeze

-8 clams

-8 mussels

-3 oz. shrimp

-3 oz. calamari

-3 oz. scallops

-salt and pepper

-2 Tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

Instructions

-Bring salted water to a boil and prepare linguine according to instructions.

-Sautee garlic in extra virgin olive oil, careful not to burn it.

-Add clams, mussels and shrimp, some salt and pepper, and cover the pot to create steam.

-Add white wine and cook for 2-3 more minutes.

-Add cherry tomatoes, parsley and squeeze in lemon.

-Add a touch more olive oil, and add scallops and calamari Let it cook for about 2 minutes and add pasta and some pasta water.

-Cook for about a minute or two to incorporate.

-Garnish with parsley and enjoy!