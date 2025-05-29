The Dish: Sunday ragu from Casa Nonna in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- In today's edition of the Dish, we're making something that is not only part of the culture, but the tradition of Italian American families.

Sitting down for an all-day feast on Sundays is part of the upbringing. It's a day for family and food and it's all centered on that one boiling pot that Casa Nonna in Wilmington calls Sunday ragu.

"This is near and dear to my heart," says Antimo DiMeo, Chef/Owner of Casa Nonna. He knows that some call it gravy and some call it sauce, but his nonnas called it "ragu."

"This is something that both of my nonnas would do," he says. "I have distinct memories of walking into the house and opening the door, and I would just smell this smell and I would know it's Sunday ragu day."

Casa Nonna or "Grandma's House" is a nod to DiMeo's two nonnas, Maria and Italia, who were both born in Naples, Italy.

"They're the heart and soul of my cooking," DiMeo. "They are a lot of my inspiration. That's where I fell in love with cooking, just kind of growing up in the kitchen with them, smelling these flavors, eating these foods. I kind of just became intoxicated with it."

Casa Nonna is the latest in DiMeo's culinary collection that spans the downtown stretch in bustling Wilmington.

It started with Bardea, a 3-time James Beard Award nominee. DiMeo himself has 2 nods as Best Chef.

Bardea Steak and The Bardea Garden followed. Roost Pub and Kitchen is coming soon.

"It's going to be our most casual brand," DiMeo says. "I'm super excited."

Casa Nonna is located inside their DE.CO Food Hall, which underwent a massive renovation at the beginning of the year.

"You can eat from different cuisines," he says. "And get a little around-the-world experience."

Among the food concepts is his father Nino's pizzeria.

"Pizza is in my blood," he laughs.

Casa Nonna is emotional for DiMeo.

"I always told my nonnas that I was going to do a restaurant after them," he says. "They would always be like, 'Yeah, yeah.' It's sad that they're not here to see it, but they're watching from above."

Sunday Ragu recipe from Casa Nonna

Ingredients:

- 1 clove of garlic with skin on

- 1 medium-sized sweet onion

- 1/2 lb. to 3/4 lb. chuck roll

- Small rack of pork ribs

- 1 dozen meatballs

- 8 oz. white wine

- 2 large 28 oz. cans of San Marzano tomatoes

- 1 tsp. sea salt

- Extra virgin olive oil

- Pepper to taste

- Rigatoni pasta

Directions:

1. Cut chuck roll into 1 inch cubes

2. Remove thin membrane covering the rack of ribs

3. Season with salt and pepper

4. Fry meatballs in a separate pot; set aside until later

5. Use a stick blender to purée San Marzano tomatoes

6. Pour white wine of your choice into small saucepan and reduce from 200 grams to 50 grams over a medium high heat for 5 minutes

7. In 4-quart sauce pot, cover the bottom just enough with extra virgin olive oil

8. Break a garlic clove with hand against counter

9. Place broken clove into oil and heat until the glove is golden brown, then remove garlic

10. Sear meat in the oil until golden brown

11. Remove seared meat from pot then add onions

12. Sweat diced sweet onions on low-medium heat until translucent

13. Add reduced white wine

14. Add meats back into pot then add pureed tomatoes, and salt

15. Simmer ragu until rib meat starts falling off bone

Serve over rigatoni pasta with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.