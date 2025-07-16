ESPN and Disney Jr. team up to get Preschoolers in the game

ESPN and Disney Jr. are encouraging preschoolers to get in the game through a new preschool-focused initiative with national nonprofit Every Kid Sports which provides access to sports grants for families who are facing financial hardship. As part of ESPN's "Take Back Sports" initiative and the "Disney Jr. Let's Play!" campaign, this groundbreaking collaboration marks the first time preschoolers will benefit from the grants that will be distributed through the Every Kid Sports Fall Sports Pass 2025 program and is part of Disney's commitment to bringing happiness to kids, families and communities.

Registrations for the grants are now open

for qualifying families with kids between the ages of 3-7 from Philadelphia.

Please visit everykidsports.org/letsplaysports to review qualifications and submit an application.

The average cost for preschool sports registrations in the U.S. is estimated to be $80 per sport, per season. New data suggests that as kids grow older (between the ages of 6-18), sports will cost more than $1,000 per year, per kid, according to the Aspen Institute. Through ESPN and Disney Jr.'s collaboration with Every Kid Sports, Disney is committed to increasing access to sports programs for the next generation.

Take Back Sports is a youth initiative led by ESPN designed to get and keep kids playing sports. With only 38% of kids playing sports on a regular basis, we believe it's time for parents, coaches and kids to take back sports and make it fun again. ESPN and The Walt Disney Company are working in tandem with our league, business, and community partners to make the youth sports system more accessible so that kids across the country have the opportunity to play and keep playing. Sports forever starts today. To learn more about Take Back Sports, visit TakeBackSports.org.

Disney Jr. Let's Play!" is a multiplatform global campaign designed to inspire preschoolers to experience the joy of play through Disney Jr.'s beloved characters and stories. Spanning original content, consumer products, music, live events, community activations and more, the campaign is part of Disney's commitment to delivering happiness to kids, families and communities. Backed by clinical expertise from the Child Mind Institute about the importance of play in preschool development, the "Disney Jr. Let's Play!" campaign taps into the playful spirit of Disney Jr. favorites like "Bluey," "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" and "SuperKitties," which are all available to stream on Disney+.

Every Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3) organization that is supporting life through access to youth sports. Since 2010 they've been removing the financial barriers that impede a kid's confidence and community building, cultivation of social skills, and the numerous physical, mental, and emotional benefits of sports participation. To learn more, please visit www.everykidsports.org.