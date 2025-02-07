Disneyland honors heroes of Los Angeles fires with free park tickets

LOS ANGELES -- Disneyland Resort is honoring heroes of the Los Angeles wildfires by inviting them and a guest to experience a day of fun at the "Happiest Place on Earth."

The two free One Day Park Hopper tickets will be available to eligible California firefighters, LA-based law enforcement personnel, and emergency medical technicians who helped combat the fires.

It will also be available to eligible individuals from other departments that provided mutual aid assistance.

MORE: The Walt Disney Company supports wildfire relief through LA Strong t-shirts

"We are inspired by the endless dedication and contributions of the heroes who battled the fires that took place in the LA area, and our gratitude for their service is immeasurable," said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. "We hope these heroes can enjoy a memorable day with a loved one at our parks, because they certainly deserve it."

The Heroes Ticket will be valid Monday through Thursday from May 5 to Aug. 7.

Disneyland Resort says details on how to register for the tickets will be communicated directly to qualifying fire, police and sheriff's departments in April.

Disney is the parent company of this station.