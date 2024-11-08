Disneyland Resort's holiday entertainment includes new musical performances, returning classics

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland Resort's recently unveiled holiday entertainment lineup for 2024 includes dance performances, character sightings, nighttime spectaculars and live bands.

The lineup features returning classics and new music shows that will be performed at Disneyland, California Adventure, the Downtown Disney District and at the Anaheim resort's hotels.

At California Adventure, "Mirabel's Gifts of the Season" singalong will feature the main character from the beloved animated film "Encanto," celebrating a Fiesta de Navidad celebration.

At the same park, "A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel!" will include a mariachi band accompanied by dancers, delivering bilingual performances of beloved Christmas songs. The show will close with an appearance by Miguel from the movie "Coco" for a rendition of "Silent Night."

Meanwhile, at Disneyland, guests can pose for holiday photos with Santa Claus and Disney characters at the new "Holiday Fun with Santa and Friends!" at the Fantasyland Theatre. Families can also enjoy craft making, singalongs of holiday classics and atmospheric music, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Returning classics include the "Believe...In Holiday Magic" fireworks spectacular, the "World of Color - Season of Light" show at Paradise Bay, and "A Christmas Fantasy Parade" with characters from the movies "Frozen," "Toy Story," and others.

The seasonal offerings are scheduled to begin Nov. 15 and will continue through Jan. 6.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.