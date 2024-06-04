8 indicted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia between 2021 and 2022, DA says

8 indicted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia between 2021 and 2022, DA says

8 indicted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia between 2021 and 2022, DA says

8 indicted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia between 2021 and 2022, DA says

8 indicted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia between 2021 and 2022, DA says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eight people have been indicted for their roles in several violent crimes in Philadelphia between 2021 and 2022.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, along with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and ATF, announced the charges on Monday.

The charges fall against 21-year-old Jamir Brunson-Gans, 20-year-old Dontae Sutton, 20-year-old Khalil Henry, 19-year-old Elijah Soto, 19-year-old Nakye Williams, 19-year-old Haneef Davis, 25-year-old Jahlil Williams, and 22-year-old Rahmeir Hayes.

Authorities determined that seven defendants are associated with a street group known as the 'Big Naddy Gang' while another defendant is a member of the 'Zoo Gang'.

They are charged with a total of five homicides and eight non-fatal shootings.

That includes a deadly triple shooting in the area of 33rd and Diamond streets back in September 2021.

In that case, seven of the suspects are accused of murdering a mother of two. Two other women were also injured in the attack.

"This is a shining example of how cutting-edge forensics and committed police work can hold drivers of gun violence accountable for their wonton disregard for peace and safety," said District Attorney Larry Krasner. "The residents of North Philadelphia can rest easier knowing that these defendants are in custody and will be prosecuted vigorously."