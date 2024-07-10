DA not seeking death penalty against suspect in murder of Temple University police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 19-year-old charged with the murder of a Temple University police sergeant has been ordered to stand trial.

Miles Pfeffer, a resident of Bucks County, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Christopher Fitzgerald.

Pfeffer was not in the courtroom for his arraignment on Wednesday. His attorneys entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Fitzgerald, a father of five, was killed at 17th and West Montgomery Avenue while investigating reports of a robbery in February 2023.

Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant during a funeral service on Friday.

The district attorney's office said it is not seeking the death penalty in this case.

That is a point of contention for the Fitzgerald family, which has been pushing for Pfeffer to face capital punishment.

"Mr. Krasner should have really took charge of this whole case and made it an example for the community to see that we're not going to tolerate this kind of crime in our city," said Fitzgerald family attorney Joseph Marrone.

The D.A.'s office said in a statement the decision not to pursue the death penalty came after "extensive input over many hours from the family of Officer Fitzgerald, and from experts."

Spokesperson Dustin Slaughter said members of a District Attorney's Office committee, which includes attorneys "with a cumulative total of hundreds of years of homicide and other criminal trial and appeal experience," made their recommendation to Krasner, who then made the final decision.

"The input of the family is deeply appreciated and was carefully considered by the committee and DA Krasner prior to his decision," Slaughter said.

Family members of Fitzgerald released a statement saying they hope Krasner will turn this case over to a special prosecutor who can prosecute issues involving SEPTA.

They argue the special prosecutor could adopt the case because the murder happened within 500 feet of a SEPTA stop.

Krasner's office told Action News that while it is willing to work with the Fitzgerald family, the D.A.'s office will indeed be prosecuting the case.

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 31.