Final goodbye for Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald

Loved ones and the community at large will say their final goodbyes to Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

A funeral service will be held on Friday morning at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Loved ones and the community at large will say their final goodbyes to Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald on Friday.

A procession beginning around 6 a.m. will carry the fallen officer from the John F. Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Race Street in Center City.

The motorcade will pass Ofc. Fitzgerald's home, Temple University, and the Temple police station.

Just before 7 a.m., Temple police are scheduled to carry the casket into the Cathedral.

A public viewing will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.

The funeral service, which will include a eulogy delivered by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, will be held immediately after the viewing.

You can watch Ofc. Fitzgerald's funeral live on 6abc.com and everywhere you stream.

The City of Philadelphia and the surrounding area are in mourning. The Bell Tower on Temple's campus is lit up in blue and a billboard in his memory is on display in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

To ease the burden on the family, Temple University said it will pay for Ofc. Fitzgerald's funeral and provide free tuition for his children, should they choose to attend Temple.

Fitzgerald was fatally shot after a short pursuit and struggle on Saturday evening North 18th Street near Temple University's campus.

The first of two public viewings was held Thursday evening at the Givnish Funeral Home.

His family was escorted by a full motorcade and greeted with a salute by the Temple Police Department.

The line for those wanting to pay their respects stretched around the corner. At times, the wait was hours long.

"It's a hard time right now and I'm going to be praying for them, for the whole family," said Larnella Woods of Northeast Philadelphia.

RELATED | 'He was a peace officer:' Law enforcement community mourns fallen Temple officer

The FOP also held a fundraiser Thursday to help his family.

"It's unfortunate, but once you use a loved one in the police department, you gain thousands and thousands of additional family members. We're going to be here no matter what," said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby.

The event was expected to draw about 1,000 people.

RELATED: Bucks County teen formally charged with murder of Temple University police officer

A suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, was arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday at his family home in Buckingham Twp., Bucks County.

Pfeffer is charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of an instrument of crime and disarming a law enforcement officer.