DC47, Philadelphia's white-collar union, reaches deal with city on new contract, avoiding strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- District Council 47, Philadelphia's white-collar union, has reached a tentative agreement with the city for a new contract Tuesday, avoiding a potential strike.

The members of DC47 Local 2187 work in professional services in the city.

They've just spent the past four days voting on whether to authorize a strike, but that will be unnecessary now.

Details on the contract deal will be coming later.