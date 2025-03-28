Philadelphia company going viral for weekly 'Free Cash Friday' giveaway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're an expert Philadelphian with a keen eye, you're going to want to follow this social account - it could mean a big payday.

"It's been really fun to see people get excited, like I know that I live right there. I work right there. I was there 15 minutes ago," said John with Do 215 Philly.

John is one of the creators behind Do 215 Philly, the company's goal is to highlight local happenings.

It delivers a weekly mission to its followers called "Free Cash Friday."

It's a wad of cash hidden behind a piece of duct tape. Posted on their social media is a date and time stamp and then the major video clue - the location that "those who know and love the City of Brotherly love" may recognize.

It's a mad dash as to which follower will get there first and get the fast money as a prize for their Philly geography skills.

"If we're out there dropping a hundred dollars, it gets some people to a new area in the neighborhood checking out new businesses, and then, 'Hey, they got a hundred dollars. You can go out tonight and go to a bar, go to a show, go to a game, you know. Put it right back into the city's economy," said John.

So far, "Do 215 Philly" has gifted more than $1,200 and the paydays will keep coming every Friday.

You can follow "Do 215 Philly" for their Free Cash Friday giveaway on Instagram or check out their website Do215.com for more happenings around town.