Doctor offers training tips ahead of Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run

In less than two weeks, tens of thousands will lace up for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

In less than two weeks, tens of thousands will lace up for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

In less than two weeks, tens of thousands will lace up for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

In less than two weeks, tens of thousands will lace up for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In less than two weeks, tens of thousands will lace up for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

It will mark the culmination of months of training, and these final weeks of activity can have a big impact on race day.

Action News reporter Caroline Goggin has training tips for the homestretch.