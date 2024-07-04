Kris Jenner learns her ovaries will need to be removed because of tumor on 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner learned some difficult news on the newest episode of "The Kardashians."

In the episode, streaming now, the matriarch of one of the world's most famous families learns she will undergo surgery for a tumor on her ovary.

Jenner talked about her health with her family, including boyfriend Corey Gamble and daughters Kim, Khloé and Kendall.

"I wanted to tell you guys something. I went to the doctor and had my scan," she said in the episode, crying. "They found - and this just makes me really emotional - they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary."

She continued: "Dr. A said I've gotta have my ovaries taken out, and I'm emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys. That's where all my kids were conceived and that's where they were grown, in my tummy. So this is a very sacred place to me."

The sisters called Kourtney Kardashian to include her in the conversation.

"I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way," Kourtney told cameras later. "It's your womanly power and it doesn't mean that it's taking away who she is or what she's experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it's created."

Jenner, who previously went through a hip replacement operation, seemingly remained positive in her outlook.

"Listen, if I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this," she said. "I'm not nervous to be put to sleep. I'm not nervous with Dr. A, she's the best doctor in the world. But then you go to do it, and it's so real."

She added: "It's a whole chapter that's just closed."

Jenner has six children, including her famous daughters.

"I'm gonna be fine...I have you guys. People often ask me what is the best job I've ever had, and I've always said 'Mom,'" Jenner added, calling it "the biggest blessing in my life."

Kris Jenner arrives at the tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

It is not clear whether Jenner has had the surgery since the episode was filmed. CNN has reached out to Jenner for comment.

New episodes of "The Kardashians" air Thursdays on Hulu.

