Dolly Parton headlines 'Stand Up To Cancer's' Nashville special

Dolly Parton and Sheryl Crow join survivors, stars, and scientists for SU2C's Nashville broadcast to fight cancer

From left to right: Sheryl Crow and Dolly Parton at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From left to right: Sheryl Crow and Dolly Parton at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From left to right: Sheryl Crow and Dolly Parton at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From left to right: Sheryl Crow and Dolly Parton at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

LOS ANGELES -- Dolly Parton will bring her powerful presence to "Stand Up To Cancer's" (SU2C) first-ever Nashville special, airing on August 15 on ABC and streaming on Disney+.

For this landmark broadcast, music legend Sheryl Crow will host the event live from The Pinnacle in downtown Nashville, a city deeply connected to country music and culture.

This is SU2C's ninth televised fundraising special, and the first time it will be hosted from Nashville.

"Nashville offers a unique and dynamic backdrop; it's a city that knows how to put on a show," said executive producer David Jammy.

The hour-long broadcast will feature performances and stories from cancer survivors, researchers, and artists, highlighting the ongoing fight against cancer.

The event will be broadcast simultaneously on more than 30 networks and streamed on multiple digital platforms, continuing SU2C's 17-year mission to accelerate life-saving cancer research worldwide.

In addition to musical performances, viewers will hear from leading scientists about recent advancements in cancer research and meet survivors whose lives have been transformed by SU2C-funded studies.

The special will also recognize the important support of partners, including the City of Nashville, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Mastercard, American Airlines, and Major League Baseball.

In a related feature, Dolly Parton was the focus of On The Red Carpet's Icons special, sharing insights about her life from the stage to the screen.

"Stand Up To Cancer" was founded in 2008 by a group of women in the entertainment industry. Since then, it has united more than 3,100 researchers from over 210 institutions worldwide, helping to accelerate discoveries that have saved thousands of lives.

For more information, visit StandUpToCancer.org.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.