Woman dies from injuries months after Northeast Philadelphia plane crash that killed 7 others

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman who was severely injured after the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash in January has died. She becomes the eighth victim of the deadly crash.

Dominique Goods-Burke died on April 27 after spending three months in the hospital for her injuries and related health concerns.

The crash happened on January 31 along Roosevelt Blvd. during the Friday afternoon rush hour. Seven other people, including six people who were traveling back to Mexico, died when the medical jet fell from the sky.

According to a GoFundMe, Goods-Burke was on an outing to Macy's with her family at the Roosevelt Mall when the crash occurred. She was in the car with her family, which caught fire from the impact blast.

Goods-Burke was a "devoted" mother to three children and partner, the fundraiser website said.

She worked at High Point Café, which posted about her death on social media.

"Dominique was a fighter until the end," the café said. "We will miss her kind smile, beautiful spirit, and heart full of love."

